Odisha’s agriculture minister inaugurates Millet Shakti’ outlet at Krushi Bhawan today

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, agriculture minister, Arun Kumar Sahoo inaugurated the Millet Shakti’ outlet at Krushi Bhavan premises , to be managed by Shaktimayee SHG Federation supported by Department of Mission Shakti and serve many millets-based snacks and dry items for officers and visitors of Krushi Bhavan, here on Friday.

Besides, this outlet is a joint initiative of Odisha Millets Mission and Mission Shakti. It is part of creating awareness on millet consumption and promoting millets-based enterprises. This outlet is first in office space to provide millets-based value-added products available for consumers. Many other outlets will be initiated in school, college, hospital, and office premises based on the success and demand of this outlet.

Further, cafeteria was also inaugurated in the premises of Krushi Bhawan.