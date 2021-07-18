Odisha’s 5T Secretary reviews work at Taladanda canal and Netaji Bus Terminal project sites today

Notably, the Taladanda canal renovation project’s first phase work of 1.55 km is nearing completion. It has been decided to extend the canal work up to the National Highway side. The total length of the renovation with roads on both sides till National Highway will be 3.55 km. Besides, 5T Secretary directed the officials to ensure the shifting of the utilities and expedite the project work.

Similarly, the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) is being built over an area of 17.91 acres in Khan Nagar. The terminal will help in easing the traffic flow of the buses in Cuttack and provide comfortable facilities for the passengers at the terminal.

Pandian directed the officials to discuss with the people regarding the shifting of the library from the project site and submit a proposal regarding its relocation to a suitable new site within 10 days. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.

Along with SCB Medical College and Hospital transformation, both these projects were taken up under 5T initiative of the Chief Minister for decongestion and Transformation of Cuttack.