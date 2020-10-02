Odisha:Jajpur District reports 139 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today,Tally mounts to 8,565

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 139 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today,Tally mounts to 8,565.
Odisha reports 3600 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.2109 quarantine cases & 1491 local contact cases.Tally mounts to 2,26,334.
Khordha records maximum cases among all districts with 766 new positives followed by Cuttack with 358 cases. 16 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours.Toll rises to 875.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 100
2. Balasore: 107
3. Bargarh: 106
4. Bhadrak: 82
5. Balangir: 99
6. Boudh: 47
7. Cuttack: 358
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 47
10. Gajapati: 19
11. Ganjam: 31
12. Jagatsinghpur: 73
13. Jajpur: 139
14. Jharsuguda: 41
15. Kalahandi: 51
16. Kandhamal: 97
17. Kendrapada: 129
18. Keonjhar: 106
19. Khurda: 766
20. Koraput: 66
21. Malkangiri: 46
22. Mayurbhanj: 156
23. Nawrangpur: 116
24. Nayagarh: 74
25. Nuapada: 84
26. Puri: 115
27. Rayagada: 32
28. Sambalpur: 126
29. Sonepur: 129
30. Sundargarh: 89
31. State Pool: 158
New Recovery: 4380
Cumulative Tested: 3348861
Positive: 226334
Recovered: 190080
Active Case: 35326