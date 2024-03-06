Odisha BJD leaders give indications of BJD’s readiness for alliance with BJP post meeting with CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra and Arun Kumar Sahoo give indications of BJD’s readiness for alliance with BJP post meeting with CM Naveen Patnaik and other leaders. Biju Janata Dal will do everything to achieve the greater interests of people of Odisha and the State, says BJD vice president Debi Misra.

“An extensive discussion was held under the leadership of BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with the senior leaders of the Party today regarding the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. In the discussions, it was resolved that since by 2036, Odisha will complete 100 years of its statehood and BJD and CM has major milestones to be achieved by this time, BJD will do everything towards this in the greater interests of people of Odisha and the State,” BJD issues press release.