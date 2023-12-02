Odisha Zero Fatality Week advocates for embracing Safety driving practices and Safer Road

Bhubaneswar : In a concerted effort to prioritize road safety and reduce preventable accidents, Odisha Zero Fatality Week is observed with much enthusiasm, urging communities to come together for a common cause.

The week inaugurated by, Smt Shalini Pandit, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Dept., Govt of Odisha, in presence of Prof. (Dr) Sachidananda Mohanty, DMET, Prof. (DR.) U K Satpathy, MD, Additional DMET, Odisha & senior officials of Health & Family Welfare Dept., DMET & Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.

A program organized with joint initiative of Directorate of Medical Education and Training and Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, Odisha Zero Fatality Week 2003 aims to create awareness about responsible driving behaviours, enhance road safety education, and ultimately eliminate fatalities on our roads.

The initiative encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to actively take road safety as priority, highlight the importance of safe driving practices.

The week-long program will feature a range of activities to educate participants on defensive driving techniques, the dangers of distracted driving, and the importance of obeying traffic rules. The Week long activity includes awareness initiative, blood donation camp, promotion of good Samaritan principle, etc.

Local communities are sensitised through outreach programs, distributing informational materials, and engaging in discussions with residents to promote a culture of responsible driving.

Zero Fatality Week is a collaborative effort to understand the critical need for a shift towards safer driving practices.

On this occasion, Mr Sabyasachi Biswal, Head(Odisha), Ziqitza Healthcare Limited – agency responsible for 108 ambulance operation in Odisha said that, “Odisha Zero Fatality Week is not just a campaign; it’s a collective call to action. By working together, we can create a safer road environment for everyone. Let’s strive for zero fatalities and make our roads, a place where families can travel with peace of mind.”