Odisha Women Clinches Victory in Thrilling Tie-Breaker, Crowned National Games Champions

Manipur Falls to Odisha in Epic Showdown at the 37th National Games Women's Football Finals

By Odisha Diary bureau

NEW DELHI: Odisha became the 37th National Games Women’s Football champions on Sunday, November 5, 2023, when they defeated mighty Manipur in the tie-breakers at Tilak Maidan, Goa.

The tie-breakers were applied after the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation period. Odisha had the last laugh in penalties winning 4-2. This is the second time Odisha has won the National Games Women’s football gold medal.

After a goalless first half, Odisha international Pyari Xaxa put Odisha in the lead in the 51st minute. However, Manipur restored parity in the 79th minute through Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi.

In the tie-breakers, Pyari Xaxa, Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar, Bannya Kabiraj, and S Lynda Kom scored the goals in the first four penalties. Manipur found the target through Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi and Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi.

The team received congratulations from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, and AIFF President Kalyan Choubey for their remarkable achievement.

