Odisha: Virtual platform for interactive training inaugurated at WALMI

Bhubaneswar:A Virtual platform for interactive training at Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) was inaugurated on Friday by Smt. Anu Garg (IAS), Principal Secretary, Department of Water Resources, (DoWR), Odisha in presence of EIC (WR) & EIC (P&D) of the Department. Inaugurating this Virtual mode setup, Principal Secretary Smt. Garg said that, in the Covid-19 pandemic, this virtual platform will benefit all the trainees of Departments of Water Resources and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment along with farmers and members of Pani Panchayats for interactive discussion and training. This will help in adherence to Covid-19 protocols of physical distancing etc. unlike the normal classroom mode, Smt. Garg added. Addressing the officers Smt. Garg suggested to enhance training & research activities of WALMI to make it a Centre of Excellence.

The Water and Land Management Institute(WALMI) Odisha was established in the year 1984 at Pratap Nagari about 17 KMs north to Bhubaneswar, under erstwhile Irrigation and Power Department (now Department of Water Resources), to cater to the needs of capacity building of the newly recruited as well as in-service engineers of DoWR and officers of Agriculture Department, Office bearers & farmers of Pani Panchayats (PPs) . Besides this, the institute conducts action research, applied and adoptive research on water management in agriculture and irrigation projects and it also undertakes consultancy work in participatory irrigation management including formation of Pani Panchayats, Distributory Committees and Entry points activity in selected Pani Panchayats of irrigation commands.

Besides this virtual platform, class room training method will also be continued, when necessary, with adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

During the inauguration of virtual platform for training, the officials and staff of WALMI were present in the campus.

