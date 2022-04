Bhubaneswar: As a regular review, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, made official visit to Paradip Port Authority today.

The Minister inaugurated the Container Scanner, laid foundation Stone for 2nd exit-cum-road flyover (Gati-Shakti Project), Inauguration of Sewerage Treatment Plant, Plantation of proposed Aayush Garden and inauguration of Paradip College Boy’s Hostel.