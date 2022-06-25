Odisha :Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to social organizations and the public for recycling,  while reducing the use of single-use plastics in Rath Yatra celebrations this year

Bhubaneswar : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to social organizations and the public for recycling, while reducing the use of single-use plastics in Rath Yatra celebrations this year.

The Union Minister shared a video message asking people to reduce the use of single-use plastic in Puri from Rath Yatra to Srigundicha Yatra as plastic is very harmful for our environment , specially for the living creatures and during the Ratha Yatra festival it is known that a large crowd will be witnessed in Puri which may increase the use of plastic products in many forms leading to rise in generation of more plastic waste and harm to environment.

Further, he said that the only way to stop this is minimize the use of single-use plastics and gather it to recycle the plastics waste making it reused by all.