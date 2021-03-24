Odisha: Two hardcore Maoists surrendered before SP Rayagada Today to join mainstream

Rayagada: Two hardcore Maoists Manku Oyam (Sainu) and Lachu Madkam (Biswanath) surrendered before SP Rayagada on 24.3.21 at DPO to join mainstream. Sainu, ACM and Lachu, PM will benefit from the excellent surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Govt. of Odisha.

