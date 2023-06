Bhubaneswar: Odisha train crash,CBI set to take over probe, train movement resumes on restored tracks. “CBI team has reached the accident site in Balasore. Inquiry is being done,” said Khordha Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rinkesh Roy.

Khurda DRM indicates that possible sabotage angle cannot be ruled out; says the mishap would not have happened unless someone had tampered with the signal system.