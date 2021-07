Bhubaneswar : India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that due to a low pressure area formed over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and will continue for the next 48 hrs.

