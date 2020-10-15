Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 161 new COVID19 cases in Today, Total tally 9,369

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District reports 161 new COVID19 cases in Today, Total tally 9,369. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2470 new COVID19 cases in Today. 1462 are quarantine cases & 1008 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,62,011. 17 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,089.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 170

2. Balasore: 106

3. Bargarh: 69

4. Bhadrak: 67

5. Balangir: 91

6. Boudh: 70

7. Cuttack: 186

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 50

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 36

12. Jagatsinghpur: 64

13. Jajpur: 72

14. Jharsuguda: 54

15. Kalahandi: 55

16. Kandhamal: 42

17. Kendrapada: 87

18. Keonjhar: 42

19. Khurda: 368

20. Koraput: 32

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 134

23. Nawarangpur: 58

24. Nayagarh: 23

25. Nuapada: 85

26. Puri: 87

27. Rayagada: 31

28. Sambalpur: 54

29. Sonepur: 53

30. Sundargarh: 161

31. State Pool: 72

New Recoveries: 2775

Cumulative Tested: 3921140

Positive: 262011

Recovered: 235763

Active Cases: 25106

Related

comments