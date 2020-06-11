Odisha State Open University celebrates 5th Foundation Day

Sambalpur: Speaking on the occasion of 5th Foundation Day of Odisha State Open University (OSOU), held in online mode, Professor Ganeshi Lal, His Excellency, Governer of Odisha lauded the efforts of OSOU, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in spreading general awareness about current Covid-19 pandemic. ‘Of the three things that have been emphasized, namely awareness, analysis and assessment, it is awareness which is the most important. Awareness nurtures intellect’ said Professor Ganeshi Lal. Giving a spiritual dimension to the pandemic, Professor Lal blamed the spread of Corona to the diminishing karuna (compassion) in the society. The basic philosophical premise of an Open University is the idea of openness, compassion, the readiness to accept one and all, each and every particle of the Universe. Let there be no reservations, no regimentation of thought, said Prof. Lal. Lauding the efforts of the University, in the latter’s fight against Corona, Prof. Lal termed it as a ‘Jnana Yagna’ for the benefit of society at large. Placing his prayers before Lord Jagannath, Prof. Lal, wished better days ahead for humanity.

The event was marked by the signing MoU between OSOU and NIMHANS for launching of online training modules on Psychosocial Care of Vulnerable Groups during COVID- 19 pandemic. An MoU on Covid Yuddhagyan for General Public Awareness was also signed between OSOU and VIMSAR. The occasion also saw the release of ‘Public Library and Digital Divide’ and ‘OSOU Profile 2020’ by Hon’ble Chancellor of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmashree Dr B. N. Gangadhar, Director, NIMHANS, emphasized the role of yoga in the fight against pandemic. Dr Gangadhar cited concrete examples of yogasanas, pranayama (breathing exercises) as well as Om chanting being successfully employed to cure patients with chronic ailments at NIMHANS.

Addressing a gathering of distinguished guests, Prof. Srikant Mohapatra, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, reiterated the mission of the University to take education to the doorsteps of the poor and needy, to reach out to the unreached. He expressed the firm resolution of the University to promote and protect unhindered learning of the students’ community even in the face of unprecedented circumstances.

Also present on the occasion were Prof Lalit Kumar Meher, Director, VIMSAR, Vice Chancellors of other Open Universities of the country, distinguished members of the Board of Management, OSOU, academic staff and learners of the University.

Dr Manas Kumar Pujari, Registrar, OSOU, gave the vote of thanks.

