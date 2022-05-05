Odisha :SRC directs collectors of 18 districts to be well prepared to tackle the possible cyclone ‘Asani’

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the possible cyclone, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena today asked the collectors of 18 districts to be well- prepared for the tackling the possible cyclone Asani.

According to the notification, the districts include Khordha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.

Besides, a cyclonic circulation has been formed over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood on May 4. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around May 6. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a Depression during the subsequent 48 hours.

Further, the preparedness measures to be taken in advance underlines the following points:

-District Emergency Operation Centre and Control Rooms of other offices must operate round the clock with adequate manpower. All communication equipment like phone, fax, etc have been directed to keep in working condition. The Satellite phones shall be checked by making test calls.

-The satellite phone and digital mobile radio communication systems have been established in six coastal districts under the EWDS project.

-Identifying all vulnerable people and shifting them to safe shelters are the first priority.

-Detailed evacuation plan shall be prepared for

(a) people living in kutcha houses or living near the coast or in low-lying areas

(b) other vulnerable persons including old, PwDs, women & children to designated geo-tagged shelter buildings.

-All safe shelter buildings including permanent & temporary may be identified. All designated shelter buildings should be geo-tagged.

-A team comprising three local officials (two male and one woman (such as ASHA/AVVW/Iady teacher/lady Constable/Home guard etc) may be kept in charge of each shelter.

-Safe pucca school buildings/ public buildings in the vulnerable areas may also be identified as temporary shelters as per requirement.

-All cyclone and flood shelters should be immediately checked by local BDO/ Tahsildar. Water supply, functional toilets, generator, inflatable tower light, mechanical cutters, and other equipment available in shelters shall be checked.

-As the power supply is cut off during the peak period of the cyclone, all offices should make their backup power arrangement for that period.

-Generators available in the different offices including health institutions should be immediately checked and adequate fuel stored.

Regular IMD forecast/ warnings may be watched.