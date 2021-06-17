Odisha: Soenpur District Reports 50 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Soenpur District Reports 50 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,631 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 16th June

New Positive Cases: 3631
In quarantine: 2069
Local contacts: 1562

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 204
    2. Balasore: 262
    3. Bargarh: 50
    4. Bhadrak: 178
    5. Balangir: 36
    6. Boudh: 84
    7. Cuttack: 438
    8. Deogarh: 28
    9. Dhenkanal: 114
    10. Gajapati: 18
    11. Ganjam: 27
    12. Jagatsinghpur: 92
    13. Jajpur: 305
    14. Jharsuguda: 19
    15. Kalahandi: 41
    16. Kandhamal: 48
    17. Kendrapada: 120
    18. Keonjhar: 68
    19. Khurda: 506
    20. Koraput: 80
    21. Malkangiri: 56
    22. Mayurbhanj: 112
    23. Nawarangpur: 108
    24. Nayagarh: 106
    25. Nuapada: 19
    26. Puri: 199
    27. Rayagada: 79
    28. Sambalpur: 37
    29. Sonepur: 50
    30. Sundargarh: 83
    31. State Pool: 64
    New recoveries: 5579
    Cumulative tested: 12899855
    Positive: 866692
    Recovered: 817359
    Active cases: 45809

 

