Bhuaneswar: Odisha slips to 29th position in ease of doing business rankings, 2019 released by Union ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Andhra Pradesh has retained its top position in ease of doing business rankings among all states as per report just released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand were the other states in the top five list.

The top 10 achievers for 2019 included Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Gujarat. While Uttar Pradesh was judged the best performer in North India, Andhra Pradesh was the best in South India, West Bengal in the east, Madhya Pradesh in the west and Assam in the northeast. Delhi was the best performer among Union Territories.

