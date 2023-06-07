Odisha: Six Labourers killed after being run over by a train at Jajpur Road Railway Station

Jajpur: In yet another tragic incident, as many as six persons were killed and two were critically injured after being run over by a goods train at Jajpur Road Railway Station on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the victim labourers engaged in track repair work had taken shelter under a goods train having 33 bogies parked on the safety/loop line.

They were taking shelter under the train following a thunderstorm. Three persons were killed on the spot, while three others succumbed at the nearby hospital. Two others also sustained critical injuries in the incident.

Even though the bogies were not attached to an engine compartment, 18 bogies got detached and rolled on under the influence of gusty winds and trapping the labourers beneath it. While six labourers died on the spot, two critically injured victims were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

In the latest development, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has stated: “Some contractual labourers engaged by a contractor for Railway Work took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain of Norwester near Jajpur-Keonjar Road.

A monsoon Reserve Rake without Engine reserved at the sick line near Jajpur Keonjhar Road rolled on due to heavy thunderstorms, today. As a result, SIX persons were run over and two are injured. The injured persons were taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital by Railways for their treatment,” the statement read. Divisional Railway Official lead by DRM Khurda Road have rushed to the spot, the ECoR further informed.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each from CMRF for the families of the deceased.