Mishap near Jajpur Road railway station: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the next of kin of the deceased

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of six labourers who were killed in a train accident at Jajpur Road station this afternoon.

The Odisha CM has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased labourers and announced an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakhs each for the kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has ordered to provide proper treatment to the two people injured in the accident and wished them a speedy recovery.

In a freak train mishap in Odisha’s Jajpur, six labourers were killed, and two others were injured after the bogies of a goods train roll down in heavy thunderstorm crushing them on the tracks.