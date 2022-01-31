Odisha: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration release SOP for re-opening of Jagannath temple in Puri from February 1

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resumption of public entry & darshan inside Srimandir from February 1.

As per the notification, devotees will be allowed to offer prayers to the holy trinity from 6 am to 9 pm on all days after re-opening of the temple .However, the Temple will remain closed for public darshan on all Sundays for sanitation of the temple premises.

All devotees will be required to bring their photo ID Card, namely, Aadhaar /Voter ID or any other photo ID card for identification, along with final certificate for Covid-19 vaccination (of having taken two doses) or Covid-19 negative certificate (RT-PCR) of testing done within 98 hours prior to the visit to the temple. Besides, it is mandatory for all pilgrims to wear masks at all times, inside and outside the Temple. People flouting the norms will be fined, and may be refused entry to the temple, read official order. Further, Devotees should maintain physical distance at all times as per COVID-19 guidelines and the temple administration has set-up camp for administering ‘Precaution Dose’ vaccine to Sevayals in the age group of 18 to 60 years. Efforts will to be made to ensure that all eligible Sevayats are given the same in due time, keeping in view the health of the Sevayats, it added.