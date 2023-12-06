Odisha Secures Gold Award at India International Trade Fair 2023: Chief Minister Commends Team Efforts

Bhubaneswar, 6 December: In a momentous achievement, Team Odisha clinched the prestigious gold award at the India International Trade Fair (IITF 2023), receiving commendation from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their exemplary efforts.

The accolade was conferred upon Odisha’s Information and Public Relations Minister, Pradeep Kumar Amat, Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, and Director Saroj Samal. Their delegation met with the Chief Minister on Tuesday, presenting the esteemed gold award earned by Odisha Mandap during the culmination of the 14-day IITF held in New Delhi.

A statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) highlighted Naveen Patnaik’s appreciation for the team’s dedication and success. He lauded their achievements and advised the department to maintain their exceptional work standards, urging the continuation of effective communication strategies to enhance the success of the state’s outreach programs.

The gold award at the IITF 2023 stands as a testament to Odisha’s commitment to innovation and excellence on a national platform. The Chief Minister’s encouragement further underscores the importance of sustained efforts and progressive strategies in showcasing Odisha’s potential on the global stage.