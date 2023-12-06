JSW Steel celebrates MEMC Week at its mines

Bhubaneswar: The 25th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) Week was celebrated at four mines of JSW Steel Ltd under the aegis of IBM, Bhubaneswar. The MEMC week inspection was conducted at Jajang iron ore mine, Nuagaon iron ore mine, Ganua iron ore mine and Narayanposhi iron ore mine.

The inspection teams led by the convenors KC Jyotishi, GM (Geology) of Utkal Allumina International Ltd (for Jajang&Nuagaoniron ore mines), Gyana Prakash Mohapatra, DGM of OMC Ltd (for Ganua iron ore mine), Nihar Ranjan Mitra, Sukinda Chromite Mines Manager of Tata Steel Ltd (for Narayanposhi iron ore mine)evaluated all JSW mines.

The team assessed four mines based on their performance in afforestation, waste dump management, top soil management, reclamation and rehabilitation, management of sub -grade minerals, and installation and use of ore beneficiation facilities, as well as monitoring and sustainability.

In order to promote awareness about mine environments and mineral conservation, observance, inspection of mines, and competitions were organized for employees and stakeholders. These activities included various environment awareness programs such as slogan, poster, debate, and essay competitions. These initiatives were aimed at creating awareness and promoting the importance of mine environment and mineral conservation.

JSW Steel senior officials were felicitated during the observation and best workers at mines were also awarded. A cultural program was also hosted at the end of the observation.