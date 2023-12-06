Odisha Government Initiates Distribution of Sample Question Papers for Class-10 High School Certificate Exam 2024

Bhubaneswar, 6 December: In a proactive move aimed at aiding class-10 students preparing for the upcoming annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2024, the Odisha government has announced the distribution of sample question papers. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will conduct these examinations.

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure the seamless distribution of sample question papers, meticulously crafted to align with the existing examination patterns, to all students.

Susanta Kumar Dash, Director of Secondary Education, emphasized the importance of these sample question papers. “One set of sample question papers, structured according to the existing examination pattern of the annual High School Certificate Examination 2024 in subjects such as Odia, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science, and Social Sciences, has been dispatched. The provision of these sample question papers aims to assist Class-10 students in comprehending the question format, thereby facilitating their preparation for the forthcoming HSC examination in 2024,” he explained while addressing the DEOs.

This initiative by the Odisha government stands to empower students by familiarizing them with the examination pattern and enabling them to adapt their preparation strategies effectively for the impending HSC Examination 2024. The move is poised to aid students in achieving better clarity and readiness for their academic evaluations.