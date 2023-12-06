Birla Fertility & IVF celebrates a year of providing outstanding clinical outcomes and compassionate care at their Bhubaneswar centre Provides the joy of motherhood to a 38-year- old post 6 IVF failures

Bhubaneswar: India’s most trusted and fastest-growing IVF chain, Birla Fertility & IVF from the CK Birla Group celebrated the successful completion of 1 year of their Bhubaneswar centre. Launched in 2022, the centre has provided the joy of parenthood to the couples, through holistic fertility care and world class infrastructure, not only inBhubaneswar but from adjoining areas such asPuri, Bramhapur, Sambalpur & Bhadrak. To celebrate this special occasion, Dr. Lipsa Mishra, Centre Head & Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF was joined by many patients who shared their remarkable journey to embracing parenthood. Dr. Mishra also highlighted an interesting case study of a 38-year-old patient who was suffering from a complex case of primary sub-fertility and 6 failed IVF cycles alongside other medical complications and how with Birla Fertility & IVF’s expertise, the couple is now expecting theirfirst child.

The 38-year-old patient was struggling with primary sub-fertility for 10 long years with unexplained sub-fertilityadding to the complexity of challenges. This resulted in failed IVF cycles. The patient and her partner subsequently underwent a donor egg IVF programme followed byIntracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI). The team at Birla Fertility & IVF with their combined experience of 21,000+ cycles, treated the patient through a customised plan, helping her conceive after a decade of disappointment.

Birla Fertility & IVF is recognised as a comprehensive hub for all fertility and IVF treatments. The event was graced by patients who have undergone fertility treatments and are now joyfully embracing their parenthood journey. The various milestones shared during the celebration highlighted the brand’s commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centric care. The couples’ happy faces reflected the challenges and obstacles they had overcome, as well as their resilience and determination along the way. Birla Fertility & IVF played a pivotal role in their journey to parenthood through their expertise and enduring commitment. Their presence added a meaningful and personal touch to the celebration, emphasising the positive impact of Birla Fertility & IVF on individuals and families alike.

Commenting on the case,Dr Lipsa Mishra, Consultant – Birla Fertility & IVF said, “Birla Fertility & IVF extends a realm of opportunities to couples navigating the challenges of parenthood, offering high-qualitypersonalised care. With our comprehensive range of advanced treatments, state-of-the-art facilities, experienced medical team, and commitment to affordability, we have consistently provided accessible fertility solutions.The positive pregnancy brought immeasurable joy and gratitude to the couple, who had grappled with a decade of sub-fertility and 6 unsuccessful IVF attempts. The presence of patients today exemplifies our enduring commitment to delivering advanced fertility treatments and compassionate care illustrating the essence of our brand.

Dr. Rohani Nayak, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF, further added, “Infertility is a silently growing epidemic in India. Inadequate understanding of the condition and available treatments, reluctance to address infertility issues, the expense of treatment coupled with non-transparent pricing add to the increasing disease burden. However, the advent of medical technology has helped address the dual challenges of accessibility and affordability, making parenthood a reality for all. Therefore, it is important for people to be aware of the condition, accept the same and seek timely medical intervention. As a consultant at Birla Fertility & IVF Centre, I take immense pride in the quality work we’ve accomplished. Our journey to this anniversary has been marked by countless stories of faith and success. Our enduring commitment to advanced fertility treatments and compassionate care is a testament to the core values of our brand.”

Birla Fertility & IVF promises clinically reliable treatment, affordable and transparent price, and empathetic and trustworthy care to patients with fertility issues. In a short span of time, the venture has produced industry leading outcomes for infertility patients with 85% + pregnancy rate through a combined experience of 21,000+ cycles.