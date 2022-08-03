Odisha reports 920 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 920 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd August

New Positive Cases: 920

Of which 0-18 years: 166

In quarantine: 538

Local contacts: 382

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 54

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 36

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 8

13. Jajpur: 13

14. Jharsuguda: 9

15. Kalahandi: 17

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 9

18. Khurda: 133

19. Koraput: 29

20. Mayurbhanj: 48

21. Nawarangpur: 12

22. Nayagarh: 23

23. Nuapada: 9

24. Puri: 12

25. Rayagada: 15

26. Sambalpur: 68

27. Sonepur: 28

28. Sundargarh: 250

29. State Pool: 30

New recoveries: 1151

Cumulative tested: 32702507

Positive: 1315603

Recovered: 1300023

Active cases: 6385