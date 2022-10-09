Odisha reports 89 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 89 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 8th Oct

New Positive Cases: 89

Of which 0-18 years: 6

In quarantine: 53

Local contacts: 36

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 10

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 11

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Jagatsinghpur: 2

7. Jajpur: 2

8. Jharsuguda: 1

9. Kalahandi: 1

10. Kendrapada: 3

11. Keonjhar: 2

12. Khurda: 16

13. Mayurbhanj: 3

14. Nayagarh: 2

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 12

17. Sundargarh: 16

18. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 124

Cumulative tested: 33653178

Positive: 1334876

Recovered: 1325036

Active cases: 588