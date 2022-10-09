Odisha reports 89 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 89 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 8th Oct
New Positive Cases: 89
Of which 0-18 years: 6
In quarantine: 53
Local contacts: 36
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 10
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 11
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Jagatsinghpur: 2
7. Jajpur: 2
8. Jharsuguda: 1
9. Kalahandi: 1
10. Kendrapada: 3
11. Keonjhar: 2
12. Khurda: 16
13. Mayurbhanj: 3
14. Nayagarh: 2
15. Rayagada: 1
16. Sambalpur: 12
17. Sundargarh: 16
18. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 124
Cumulative tested: 33653178
Positive: 1334876
Recovered: 1325036
Active cases: 588