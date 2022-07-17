Odisha reports 872 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 872 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 16th July

New Positive Cases: 872

Of which 0-18 years: 123

In quarantine: 512

Local contacts: 360

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 96

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 8

12. Jagatsinghpur: 16

13. Jajpur: 12

14. Jharsuguda: 12

15. Kalahandi: 5

16. Kandhamal: 5

17. Kendrapada: 8

18. Keonjhar: 1

19. Khurda: 282

20. Koraput: 12

21. Mayurbhanj: 59

22. Nayagarh: 19

23. Nuapada: 7

24. Puri: 19

25. Rayagada: 6

26. Sambalpur: 23

27. Sonepur: 26

28. Sundargarh: 144

29. State Pool: 61

New recoveries: 552

Cumulative tested: 32353053

Positive: 1299112

Recovered: 1284235

Active cases: 5696