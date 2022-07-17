Odisha reports 872 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 872 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 16th July
New Positive Cases: 872
Of which 0-18 years: 123
In quarantine: 512
Local contacts: 360
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 11
7. Cuttack: 96
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 16
13. Jajpur: 12
14. Jharsuguda: 12
15. Kalahandi: 5
16. Kandhamal: 5
17. Kendrapada: 8
18. Keonjhar: 1
19. Khurda: 282
20. Koraput: 12
21. Mayurbhanj: 59
22. Nayagarh: 19
23. Nuapada: 7
24. Puri: 19
25. Rayagada: 6
26. Sambalpur: 23
27. Sonepur: 26
28. Sundargarh: 144
29. State Pool: 61
New recoveries: 552
Cumulative tested: 32353053
Positive: 1299112
Recovered: 1284235
Active cases: 5696