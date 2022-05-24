Odisha Reports 8 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288387 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Balasore district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd May

New Positive Cases: 8

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Kendrapada: 1

3. Khurda: 4

4. Nuapada: 1

5. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 13

Cumulative tested: 31651696

Positive: 1288387

Recovered: 1279118

Active cases: 90