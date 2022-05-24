Odisha Reports 8 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288387 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Balasore district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd May
New Positive Cases: 8
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Kendrapada: 1
3. Khurda: 4
4. Nuapada: 1
5. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 13
Cumulative tested: 31651696
Positive: 1288387
Recovered: 1279118
Active cases: 90