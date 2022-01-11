Odisha reports 7071 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7071 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1082769. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2226 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 505 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 10th Jan
New Positive Cases: 7071
Of which 0-18 years: 707
In quarantine: 4128
Local contacts: 2943
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 83
2. Balasore: 198
3. Bargarh: 85
4. Bhadrak: 54
5. Balangir: 190
6. Boudh: 20
7. Cuttack: 505
8. Deogarh: 18
9. Dhenkanal: 55
10. Gajapati: 45
11. Ganjam: 111
12. Jagatsinghpur: 60
13. Jajpur: 130
14. Jharsuguda: 143
15. Kalahandi: 73
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 27
18. Keonjhar: 65
19. Khurda: 2226
20. Koraput: 107
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 201
23. Nawarangpur: 95
24. Nayagarh: 35
25. Nuapada: 26
26. Puri: 156
27. Rayagada: 36
28. Sambalpur: 609
29. Sonepur: 61
30. Sundargarh: 1147
31. State Pool: 486
New recoveries: 414
Cumulative tested: 26247991
Positive: 1082769
Recovered: 1047031
Active cases: 27216