Odisha reports 7071 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7071 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1082769. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2226 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 505 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 10th Jan

New Positive Cases: 7071

Of which 0-18 years: 707

In quarantine: 4128

Local contacts: 2943

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 83

2. Balasore: 198

3. Bargarh: 85

4. Bhadrak: 54

5. Balangir: 190

6. Boudh: 20

7. Cuttack: 505

8. Deogarh: 18

9. Dhenkanal: 55

10. Gajapati: 45

11. Ganjam: 111

12. Jagatsinghpur: 60

13. Jajpur: 130

14. Jharsuguda: 143

15. Kalahandi: 73

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 27

18. Keonjhar: 65

19. Khurda: 2226

20. Koraput: 107

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 201

23. Nawarangpur: 95

24. Nayagarh: 35

25. Nuapada: 26

26. Puri: 156

27. Rayagada: 36

28. Sambalpur: 609

29. Sonepur: 61

30. Sundargarh: 1147

31. State Pool: 486

New recoveries: 414

Cumulative tested: 26247991

Positive: 1082769

Recovered: 1047031

Active cases: 27216