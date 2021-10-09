Odisha reports 597 Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 597 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital, informed Health and Family Welfare Department today.
District-wise Covid recovery:
286 from Khordha
76 from Cuttack
28 from Baleswar
27 from Jagatsinghpur
24 from Jajapur
23 from Mayurbhanj
16 from Puri
12 from Sambalpur
7 from Sundargarh
6 from Dhenkanal
6 from Jharsuguda
4 from Ganjam
4 from Koraput
3 from Kendrapara
2 from Bargarh
2 from Keonjhar
2 from Nayagarh
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Malkangiri
67 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1018311