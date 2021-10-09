Odisha reports 597 Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 597 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital, informed Health and Family Welfare Department today.

District-wise Covid recovery:

286 from Khordha

76 from Cuttack

28 from Baleswar

27 from Jagatsinghpur

24 from Jajapur

23 from Mayurbhanj

16 from Puri

12 from Sambalpur

7 from Sundargarh

6 from Dhenkanal

6 from Jharsuguda

4 from Ganjam

4 from Koraput

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Bargarh

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

67 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1018311