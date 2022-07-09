Odisha reports 512 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 512 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 8th July
New Positive Cases: 512
Of which 0-18 years: 59
In quarantine: 300
Local contacts: 212
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 89
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 8
9. Jajpur: 10
10. Jharsuguda: 7
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kendrapada: 3
13. Keonjhar: 3
14. Khurda: 237
15. Malkangiri: 3
16. Mayurbhanj: 8
17. Nayagarh: 1
18. Puri: 29
19. Rayagada: 2
20. Sambalpur: 6
21. Sonepur: 15
22. Sundargarh: 29
23. State Pool: 51
New recoveries: 204
Cumulative tested: 32213057
Positive: 1292928
Recovered: 1280954
Active cases: 2795