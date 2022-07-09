Odisha reports 512 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 512 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 8th July

New Positive Cases: 512

Of which 0-18 years: 59

In quarantine: 300

Local contacts: 212

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 89

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 8

9. Jajpur: 10

10. Jharsuguda: 7

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kendrapada: 3

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 237

15. Malkangiri: 3

16. Mayurbhanj: 8

17. Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 29

19. Rayagada: 2

20. Sambalpur: 6

21. Sonepur: 15

22. Sundargarh: 29

23. State Pool: 51

New recoveries: 204

Cumulative tested: 32213057

Positive: 1292928

Recovered: 1280954

Active cases: 2795