Odisha reports 5,082 fresh Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 5,082 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospitals in last 24 hrs , informed Health & Family Welfare Department.

Details of Covid -19 recoveries in different districts today are:

754 from Khordha

475 from Cuttack

392 from Baleswar

287 from Mayurbhanj

267 from Jajapur

251 from Anugul

248 from Sundargarh

244 from Bhadrak

234 from Puri

194 from Jagatsinghpur

167 from Rayagada