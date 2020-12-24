Odisha reports 4 more deaths due to COVID19 in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1850

Bhubaneswar: Four more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,850.

Demise of four numbers of Covid positie patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 70-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Cerebrovascular accident.

2.A 70-year-old female of Khordha district.

3.A 51-year-old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 27-year-old female of Sundargarh district who expired due to Cardiomyopathy & Psychosis.

