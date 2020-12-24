Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces to build India’s largest hockey stadium in Rourkela. The new stadium with over 20000 sitting capacity will host the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The stadium will be 2nd venue for Hockey WC 2023.

The stadium along with the allied facilities will be developed as a benchmark for other Hockey stadiums around the world. Spread over 15 acres of land, the stadium will be constructed in the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus, Rourkela.

CM Naveen Patnaik today announced, “As a tribute to the contribution of Sundargarh to Indian Hockey, I would like to announce that we will build a new International level Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with 20,000 seating capacity”.

“Many great hockey players from the district have represented the country at the international level. The India team led by Players like Dilip Tirkey and Sunita Lakra have brought laurels for the country. Popularity of Hockey can be seen across the district. The support of people of the district to hockey players is unparalleled anywhere in the world,” Patiank stated.

“As a tribute to the contribution of Sundargarh to Indian Hockey, I would like to announce that we will built a new International level Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000. The stadium will have all the modern amenities and will offer a unique experience,” CM Patnaik said.

Related

comments