“The fundamental lesson of The Bhagavad Gita is to destroy the sense of ‘I’,” says Author Bibek Debroy

Renowned author and economist Dr. Bibek Debroy (Chairman, PM’s Economic Council) joined KLF Bhava Samvad on 23rd December. Tye session on his ‘Mahabharata’ series was moderated by mythologist and writer Saiswaroopa Iyer.



Bibek delivers about his idea that his intention was to get the interest of the younger generation in Bhagavad Gita

“The only I’m trying to convey in the book is read the Bhagavad Gita in Sanskrit. Shanti parva and Anusashana parva taken together would probably amount about 1/3rd of Mahabharata.”



He explains Mahabharata as, “A sruti text has no human origin. Vedas and Upnishads are sruti. There could be a large debate about the date of Kurukshetra war, but there can also be a debate about Mahabharata. It was composed by Veda Vyasa, so it has a human origin as it stands in today’s date. Therefore Bhagavad Gita is a Smriti text.



“I have a body, i.e.,Karma yog. I have a heart, I.e., the Bhakti yog. I have a brain that i.e., Gyana yog,” he added.



What he tells about the theory of soul is- “The Atman gives up the decaying body and picks up a new one. Weapons cannot cut it, fire cannot burn it, water cannot wet it and similarly wind cannot dry it.”



“I think One of the greatest disasters that has befallen upon the human race is language. Before the advent of modern technology, we valued the importance of silence



Silence is extremely important because silence is about having a conversation about your own self,” he said explaining the worth of silence.



The fundamental lesson of The Bhagavad Gita is to destroy the sense of ‘I’- AHANKAARA. ‘I’ in no Indian language including Sanskrit is written in capital letters. In English, I is written in capital and for millennials I is written in capital letter even more so.



As long as I’m doing the service without the sense of Ahankaara, it is fine,” said Bibek.

