Odisha reports 387 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 387 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1044428. Khordha district registered the Highest of 195 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 33 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 9th November
New Positive Cases: 387
Of which 0-18 years: 75
In quarantine: 223
Local contacts: 164
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 33
7. Deogarh: 6
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Gajapati: 7
10. Ganjam: 3
11. Jagatsinghpur: 10
12. Jajpur: 10
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 6
16. Keonjhar: 4
17. Khurda: 195
18. Mayurbhanj: 2
19. Nawarangpur: 1
20. Nayagarh: 6
21. Puri: 12
22. Rayagada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 18
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 6
26. State Pool: 43
New recoveries: 461
Cumulative tested: 22588700
Positive: 1044428
Recovered: 1033027
Active cases: 2980