Odisha reports 387 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 387 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1044428. Khordha district registered the Highest of 195 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 33 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 9th November

New Positive Cases: 387

Of which 0-18 years: 75

In quarantine: 223

Local contacts: 164

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 33

7. Deogarh: 6

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 7

10. Ganjam: 3

11. Jagatsinghpur: 10

12. Jajpur: 10

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 6

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 195

18. Mayurbhanj: 2

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nayagarh: 6

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 18

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 6

26. State Pool: 43

New recoveries: 461

Cumulative tested: 22588700

Positive: 1044428

Recovered: 1033027

Active cases: 2980