Odisha reports 37 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 37 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287549. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 28th March
New Positive Cases: 37
Of which 0-18 years: 9
In quarantine: 22
Local contacts: 15
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 1
4. Dhenkanal: 1
5. Gajapati: 6
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jajpur: 2
8. Kalahandi: 1
9. Kendrapada: 3
10. Khurda: 3
11. Koraput: 4
12. Mayurbhanj: 2
13. Puri: 1
14. Sundargarh: 7
15. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 49
Cumulative tested: 30577562
Positive: 1287549
Recovered: 1277970
Active cases: 406