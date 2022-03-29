Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 3 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 3 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 37 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th March

New Positive Cases: 37

Of which 0-18 years: 9

In quarantine: 22

Local contacts: 15

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Balangir: 1

3. Cuttack: 1

4. Dhenkanal: 1

5. Gajapati: 6

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jajpur: 2

8. Kalahandi: 1

9. Kendrapada: 3

10. Khurda: 3

11. Koraput: 4

12. Mayurbhanj: 2

13. Puri: 1

14. Sundargarh: 7

15. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 49

Cumulative tested: 30577562

Positive: 1287549

Recovered: 1277970

Active cases: 406