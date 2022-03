Bhubaneswar : In State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary accorded in principle approval to 12 investment projects. These projects will have investment of around Rs.2071 crore and employment opportunity for more than 3535 persons.

It may be mentioned here that, the SLSWCA has approved other 28 projects of worth Rs 3770.10 cr with employment opportunities for 16,845 persons within last 110 days.