Odisha reports 37 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 37 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 31st Oct
New Positive Cases: 37
Of which 0-18 years: 7
In quarantine: 22
Local contacts: 15
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bhadrak: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 5
4. Deogarh: 2
5. Khurda: 8
6. Koraput: 1
7. Nuapada: 2
8. Puri: 1
9. Sambalpur: 4
10. Sundargarh: 11
11. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 33
Cumulative tested: 33843598
Positive: 1336169
Recovered: 1326654
Active cases: 259