Odisha reports 37 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 37 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 31st Oct

New Positive Cases: 37

Of which 0-18 years: 7

In quarantine: 22

Local contacts: 15

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bhadrak: 1

2. Balangir: 1

3. Cuttack: 5

4. Deogarh: 2

5. Khurda: 8

6. Koraput: 1

7. Nuapada: 2

8. Puri: 1

9. Sambalpur: 4

10. Sundargarh: 11

11. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 33

Cumulative tested: 33843598

Positive: 1336169

Recovered: 1326654

Active cases: 259