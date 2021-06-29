Odisha reports 3,520 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 3520 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospitals today, informed health and family welfare department.

As per reports, the fresh Covid cases reported from different districts are:

559 from Khordha

393 from Jagatsinghpur

336 from Jajapur

268 from Cuttack

261 from Baleswar

183 from Bhadrak

175 from Puri

165 from Mayurbhanj

131 from Nayagarh

116 from Kendrapara

109 from Anugul

75 from Koraput

69 from Dhenkanal

68 from Nabarangpur

60 from Keonjhar

59 from Boudh

57 from Rayagada

46 from Bargarh

43 from Malkangiri

39 from Kalahandi

39 from Sundargarh

37 from Kandhamal

30 from Bolangir

27 from Sambalpur

24 from Gajapati

19 from Sonepur

18 from Ganjam

10 from Deogarh

10 from Jharsuguda

10 from Nuapada

84 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 874307