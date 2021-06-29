Odisha reports 3,520 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 3520 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospitals today, informed health and family welfare department.
As per reports, the fresh Covid cases reported from different districts are:
559 from Khordha
393 from Jagatsinghpur
336 from Jajapur
268 from Cuttack
261 from Baleswar
183 from Bhadrak
175 from Puri
165 from Mayurbhanj
131 from Nayagarh
116 from Kendrapara
109 from Anugul
75 from Koraput
69 from Dhenkanal
68 from Nabarangpur
60 from Keonjhar
59 from Boudh
57 from Rayagada
46 from Bargarh
43 from Malkangiri
39 from Kalahandi
39 from Sundargarh
37 from Kandhamal
30 from Bolangir
27 from Sambalpur
24 from Gajapati
19 from Sonepur
18 from Ganjam
10 from Deogarh
10 from Jharsuguda
10 from Nuapada
84 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 874307