Odisha reports 334 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 334 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.
District-wise Covid recovery:
159 from Khordha
39 from Cuttack
16 from Sambalpur
15 from Mayurbhanj
14 from Baleswar
12 from Puri
9 from Jajapur
6 from Bargarh
5 from Bhadrak
5 from Jagatsinghpur
4 from Anugul
4 from Kendrapara
3 from Koraput
2 from Deogarh
2 from Ganjam
2 from Sundargarh
1 from Gajapati
36 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1027108