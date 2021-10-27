Odisha reports 334 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 334 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

District-wise Covid recovery:

159 from Khordha

39 from Cuttack

16 from Sambalpur

15 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Baleswar

12 from Puri

9 from Jajapur

6 from Bargarh

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Anugul

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Koraput

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Sundargarh

1 from Gajapati

36 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1027108