Odisha reports 3,222 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3,222 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 916109 .

Covid-19 Report For 1st July New Positive Cases: 3222 In quarantine: 1838 Local contacts: 1384 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: Angul: 91 Balasore: 208 Bargarh: 24 Bhadrak: 141 Balangir: 22 Boudh: 16 Cuttack: 619 Deogarh: 7 Dhenkanal: 41 Gajapati: 9 Ganjam: 24 Jagatsinghpur: 212 Jajpur: 190 Jharsuguda: 9 Kalahandi: 25 Kandhamal: 25 Kendrapada: 179 Keonjhar: 64 Khurda: 422 Koraput: 53 Malkangiri: 66 Mayurbhanj: 195 Nawarangpur: 23 Nayagarh: 114 Nuapada: 16 Puri: 188 Rayagada: 61 Sambalpur: 31 Sonepur: 12 Sundargarh: 66 State Pool: 69 New recovery: 3457 Cumulative tested: 13908095 Positive: 916109 Recovered: 880997 Active case: 30950