Odisha reports 2,917 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2,917 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 9,19,026 .
Covid-19 Report For 2nd July
New Positive Cases: 2917
In quarantine: 1677
Local contacts: 1240
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 86
- Balasore: 237
- Bargarh: 22
- Bhadrak: 163
- Balangir: 7
- Boudh: 19
- Cuttack: 422
- Deogarh: 5
- Dhenkanal: 77
- Gajapati: 6
- Ganjam: 21
- Jagatsinghpur: 119
- Jajpur: 218
- Jharsuguda: 8
- Kalahandi: 21
- Kandhamal: 13
- Kendrapada: 79
- Keonjhar: 75
- Khurda: 549
- Koraput: 55
- Malkangiri: 59
- Mayurbhanj: 165
- Nawarangpur: 19
- Nayagarh: 96
- Nuapada: 8
- Puri: 132
- Rayagada: 53
- Sambalpur: 22
- Sonepur: 12
- Sundargarh: 48
- State Pool: 101
New recovery: 3265
Cumulative tested: 13979649
Positive: 919026
Recovered: 884262
Active case: 30557