Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 260 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 13th Sept

New Positive Cases: 260

Of which 0-18 years: 29

In quarantine: 152

Local contacts: 108

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Balangir: 9

5. Cuttack: 10

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jagatsinghpur: 5

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kalahandi: 19

13. Kandhamal: 2

14. Kendrapada: 5

15. Khurda: 45

16. Mayurbhanj: 6

17. Nawarangpur: 5

18. Nayagarh: 12

19. Nuapada: 29

20. Puri: 7

21. Rayagada: 4

22. Sambalpur: 19

23. Sonepur: 6

24. Sundargarh: 41

25. State Pool: 9

New recoveries: 353

Cumulative tested: 33368240

Positive: 1330853

Recovered: 1319941

Active cases: 1674