India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 215.67 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 215.67 Cr (2,15,67,06,574) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.06 Cr (4,06,90,829) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,672
2nd Dose 1,01,12,156
Precaution Dose 68,94,178
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,766
2nd Dose 1,77,08,032
Precaution Dose 1,34,19,904
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,06,90,829
2nd Dose 3,09,89,333
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,18,801
2nd Dose 5,27,15,122
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,09,68,415
2nd Dose 51,45,82,753
Precaution Dose 7,99,18,314
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,74,478
2nd Dose 19,66,79,928
Precaution Dose 4,24,66,194
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,30,750
2nd Dose 12,29,51,451
Precaution Dose 4,43,35,498
Precaution Dose 18,70,34,088
Total 2,15,67,06,574

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 45,749. Active cases now constitute 0.1% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,675 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,36,092.

 

5,108 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,55,231 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.02 Cr (89,02,99,090) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.70% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.44%.

 

