Odisha reports 2487 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hour

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2487 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. 1428 from quarantine, rest 1059 are local transmission cases; Cuttack tops Covid chart with 422 positives, Khordha next with 407 new cases.

Covid-19 Report For 5th July

New Positive Cases: 2487

In quarantine: 1428

Local contacts: 1059

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 79

2. Balasore: 157

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 113

5. Balangir: 16

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 422

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 59

10. Gajapati: 11

11. Ganjam: 14

12. Jagatsinghpur: 126

13. Jajpur: 202

14. Jharsuguda: 12

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 23

17. Kendrapada: 87

18. Keonjhar: 68

19. Khurda: 407

20. Koraput: 52

21. Malkangiri: 54

22. Mayurbhanj: 103

23. Nawarangpur: 23

24. Nayagarh: 80

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 154

27. Rayagada: 26

28. Sambalpur: 26

29. Sonepur: 14

30. Sundargarh: 28

31. State Pool: 76

New recoveries: 3326

Cumulative tested: 14188695

Positive: 927186

Recovered: 894104

Active case: 28730