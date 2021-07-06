Odisha reports 2487 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hour

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2487 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. 1428 from quarantine, rest 1059 are local transmission cases; Cuttack tops Covid chart with 422 positives, Khordha next with 407 new cases.
Covid-19 Report For 5th July
New Positive Cases: 2487
In quarantine: 1428
Local contacts: 1059
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 79
2. Balasore: 157
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 113
5. Balangir: 16
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 422
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 59
10. Gajapati: 11
11. Ganjam: 14
12. Jagatsinghpur: 126
13. Jajpur: 202
14. Jharsuguda: 12
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 23
17. Kendrapada: 87
18. Keonjhar: 68
19. Khurda: 407
20. Koraput: 52
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 103
23. Nawarangpur: 23
24. Nayagarh: 80
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 154
27. Rayagada: 26
28. Sambalpur: 26
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 28
31. State Pool: 76
New recoveries: 3326
Cumulative tested: 14188695
Positive: 927186
Recovered: 894104
Active case: 28730