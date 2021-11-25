Odisha reports 235 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 235 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare department.
District-wise Covid recovery:
116 from Khordha
21 from Cuttack
14 from Jajapur
13 from Sambalpur
9 from Baleswar
6 from Mayurbhanj
5 from Sundargarh
4 from Kendrapara
3 from Bhadrak
3 from Jagatsinghpur
3 from Nayagarh
2 from Ganjam
2 from Koraput
2 from Malkangiri
1 from Anugul
1 from Deogarh
1 from Jharsuguda
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Puri
27 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037387