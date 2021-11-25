Odisha reports 235 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 235 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare department.

District-wise Covid recovery:

116 from Khordha

21 from Cuttack

14 from Jajapur

13 from Sambalpur

9 from Baleswar

6 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Sundargarh

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Anugul

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Puri

27 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037387