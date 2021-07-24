Odisha reports 1,864 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,864 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 965715. Khordha district registered the Highest of 496 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 221 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd July New Positive Cases: 1864 In quarantine: 1082 Local contacts: 782 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 69 2. Balasore: 114 3. Bargarh: 24 4. Bhadrak: 65 5. Balangir: 5 6. Boudh: 3 7. Cuttack: 221 8. Deogarh: 6 9. Dhenkanal: 84 10. Gajapati: 3 11. Ganjam: 12 12. Jagatsinghpur: 89 13. Jajpur: 107 14. Jharsuguda: 8 15. Kalahandi: 7 16. Kandhamal: 16 17. Kendrapada: 59 18. Keonjhar: 44 19. Khurda: 496 20. Koraput: 7 21. Malkangiri: 12 22. Mayurbhanj: 57 23. Nawarangpur: 2 24. Nayagarh: 66 25. Nuapada: 9 26. Puri: 59 27. Rayagada: 24 28. Sambalpur: 34 29. Sonepur: 6 30. Sundargarh: 56 31. State Pool: 100 New recoveries: 2044 Cumulative tested: 15510612 Positive: 965715 Recovered: 941204 Active cases: 19013