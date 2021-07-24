Odisha reports 1,864 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,864 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 965715. Khordha district registered the Highest of 496 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 221 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd July
New Positive Cases: 1864
In quarantine: 1082
Local contacts: 782
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 69
2. Balasore: 114
3. Bargarh: 24
4. Bhadrak: 65
5. Balangir: 5
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 221
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 84
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 12
12. Jagatsinghpur: 89
13. Jajpur: 107
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 16
17. Kendrapada: 59
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 496
20. Koraput: 7
21. Malkangiri: 12
22. Mayurbhanj: 57
23. Nawarangpur: 2
24. Nayagarh: 66
25. Nuapada: 9
26. Puri: 59
27. Rayagada: 24
28. Sambalpur: 34
29. Sonepur: 6
30. Sundargarh: 56
31. State Pool: 100
New recoveries: 2044
Cumulative tested: 15510612
Positive: 965715
Recovered: 941204
Active cases: 19013