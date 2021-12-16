Odisha reports 173 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 173 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1052318. Khordha district registered the Highest of 84 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 12 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 15th December

New Positive Cases: 173

Of which 0-18 years: 26

In quarantine: 98

Local contacts: 75

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 12

6. Deogarh: 6

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Ganjam: 1

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 9

12. Kalahandi: 3

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Khurda: 84

15. Mayurbhanj: 1

16. Puri: 1

17. Rayagada: 4

18. Sambalpur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 15

20. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 108

Cumulative tested: 24648398

Positive: 1052318

Recovered: 1041836

Active cases: 1989